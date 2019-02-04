Lady Cavaliers dominate final homestand, reach 20-win mark

Rachel Olroyd

surpasses 1,000 career points

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Big things come in small packages.

Last weekend, the Carlinville home crowd bid farewell to one of the smallest yet most productive senior classes in the history of Lady Cavalier basketball – the dynamic duo of Rachel Olroyd and Paityn Tieman. With Monday’s tough road loss to Glenwood in the rearview mirror, the team was determined to bounce back and make solid work of an important conference homestand. The Lady Cavaliers did just that – powering their way past Gillespie (48-27) and Vandalia (48-31) to finish 11-2 at home. Overall, Carlinville is 20-3 for the season and 6-2 in the South Central Conference.

Saturday’s contest was technically the final home game for the Cavies, but the seniors were honored prior to Thursday’s contest against Gillespie. In addition to playing in her 1,000th career high school basketball game, Olroyd led the Lady Cavaliers with 18 tallies and became a member of the 1,000 point club. Rachel added to her milestone with 17 additional points in Saturday’s triumph against Vandalia.

Olroyd currently holds the school record for most career triples and ranks top three all-time in both blocked shots and steals. She has also dished out the fifth highest total of assists during her tenure at CHS. After high school, Rachel plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and obtain a degree in Criminal Justice.

“Rachel has really been one of the best players we have had during my thirteen years here. She’s just had a fabulous career,” Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve said of Olroyd.

For the full story read it in the 1-31-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Paityn Tieman (middle left) is the daughter of Brian (far left) and Mendi Tieman (second left). Rachel Olroyd (middle right) is the daughter of James (far right) and Tina Olroyd (second right). Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.