Lady Cavaliers close book on memorable season at team banquet

Lady Cavaliers close book on memorable season at

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

On Feb. 28, the Carlinville Lady Cavaliers’ basketball team held their end of season awards banquet in the Carlinville High School cafeteria. All junior varsity and varsity players were honored for their hard work, with extra gratitude being extended out to the departing senior duo of Rachel Olroyd and Paityn Tieman.

Olroyd ended her basketball career as Carlinville’s all-time leader in successful three-pointers and blocked shots. She ranks third in steals and is the newest member of the Carlinville High School 1,000-point club. Olroyd put up 332 points, dropped 42 dimes (assists), rejected 38 shots and racked up 88 steals just in her senior campaign alone. As a reward for her accomplishments, Olroyd was recognized as the recipient for the team’s Most Valuable Player Award for a second consecutive year.

“I can’t imagine there’s too many players out there that have a school record in three-pointers made and blocked shots. That’s a unique combination. She’s a great player,” Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve complimented about Olroyd.

Tieman finished her senior campaign with 112 points, 145 rebounds and 17 steals – living up to her name as one of the Team Captain Award winners for 2018-19.

“The words that come to mind when I think about Paityn is ‘dedicated’ and ‘enthusiastic’. She was definitely ready to go when she wanted to play. It was a pleasure to coach her all four years,” DeNeve said of Tieman.

As the team’s speaking captain, Tieman gave a farewell speech to the team at the conclusion of the ceremony.

“I’m so glad to have been a part of this team for my last season. I’ve considered all of you girls to be my sisters. This basketball team and season will be something that Rachel and I will remember forever,” said a thankful Tieman.

Other varsity award winners included Faith O’Dell (Coaches’ Award [co-op]), Haley Wills (Coaches’ Award [co-op]), Elise Baker (Field Goal Efficiency Award) and Corinne Stewart (Free Throw Efficiency Award).

The Carlinville varsity Cavaliers finished 20-5 overall and 6-3 in the South Central Conference. They won both the Carlinville Holiday and Macoupin County tournaments and had a member from each grade level named to an all-tournament team – Jill Stayton (freshman), Gracie Reels (sophomore), Stewart (junior) and Olroyd (senior).

Sarah DeNeve and Stewart were declared as the team captains for 2019-20.

The junior varsity squad finished with a dominant record of 14-3, losing only to Southwestern, Glenwood and Pana. The team averaged 31.8 points, 7.7 steals and 14.5 rebounds per game.

The 2018-19 Junior Varsity Player of the Year was Addi Paul, as voted on by the coaches.

“This year was a very tough decision for us. We had a lot of girls that were deserving of this award but ultimately, we were able to come to a decision together. She improved so much over last season, became a fantastic defender, found ways to the rim and her overall confidence and skill ability finally caught up to the point where we as coaches knew that it was,” junior varsity head coach Renee Young said of Paul during the recognition.

The Lady Cavaliers were also assisted by Coach John Reels and managed by Anna Rogers.

Pictured, from left, are Addison Paul, JV Player of the Year; Paityn Tieman, varsity basketball captain; and Rachel Olroyd, two records in three-pointers and blocked shots, 1049 shots, and MVP. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Cory Walton.