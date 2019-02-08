Lady Bulldogs and Lady Miners advance to regional semifinals

Lady Bulldogs and Lady Miners advance to regional

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Macoupin County will be well represented in the 2019 Illinois High School Association girls’ basketball regional semifinals.

In addition to Southwestern and Carlinville – who both received quarterfinal byes, Staunton-Mt. Olive and Gillespie entered themselves into the fray after some dominant victories in Monday’s opening round.

Staunton-Mt. Olive 69, Kincaid South Fork 50 – Abby Scanzoni scored the first eight points for Staunton-Mt. Olive, but was forced to sit the bench due to two early fouls. With one of their biggest weapons out of the game, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to pull away and only led 25-23 at the half. Coming out of the locker room, Staunton was in top form. The Dogs outscored the Ponies 25-12 in the third quarter to build a comfortable 50-35 advantage. At the conclusion of the final buzzer, the senior duo of Savannah Bruhn (25) and Scanzoni (24) had combined for 49 of the 69 Staunton-Mt. Olive points. Scanzoni also earned a double-double by grabbing 14 rebounds. Staunton improved to 23-8 with the win. South Fork finished the year at 7-16.

Gillespie 55, North Mac 43 – The Lady Miners only led 19-17 at the half, but ran away from the Lady Panthers with a 22-10 third quarter push. Keaton Link chalked up 17 points, including seven in the second to keep Gillespie afloat. Anly Yemm and Mallory Buhl both scored 10 points in the losing effort for North Mac. The Lady Miners climbed to 13-18 heading into the next round.

Staunton’s Abby Scanzoni goes up for a rebound during Monday’s regional quarterfinal match against Kincaid South Fork. The senior center scored 24 points and the Lady Bulldogs advanced with a 69-50 victory. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.