LaDonna Fae Mullens, 85 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

LaDonna was born May 2, 1936, in Carlinville, a daughter of Wilbert and Eileen (Spickerman) Lott.

LaDonna graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1954. LaDonna started her career in the work place at the State of Illinois in Springfield as an elevator operator. She later took a position at Walmart in Carlinville as a clerk.

Her hobbies included; reading, crossword puzzles, going on rides and eating out at her favorite restaurants.

She was a member of the Memorial Christian Church.

LaDonna was preceded in death by her parents, as did her sister, Willie Culp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home in Carlinville with Rev. Gary Farthing officiating.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

LaDonna is survived by her son, Andy Mullens of Carlinville, grandson, Jeremy (Jamie) Mullens, granddaughter, Nicole ((Donny Adcock)) Mullens, great-grandchildren, Kiera Adcock and Abagail Mullens, brother-in-law, Glen Culp, a niece and nephew.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.