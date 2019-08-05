Labor Day weekend 5K planned for Aug. 31

Grow Gillespie, Ageless and United Community Bank will host a Labor Day 5K fun run/walk for all ages Saturday, Aug. 31, in Gillespie.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Illinois Coal Museum, located at 121 S. Macoupin, with the 5K following at 9 a.m.

Advance registration is available at growgillespie.org/events.html for $15.

On-site registration will be $20. All participants will receive a T-shirt and goody bag; waivers will be required for all participants and are available at the website or on-site.