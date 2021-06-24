Kyle Kleeman

Kyle Kleeman, 26, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday evening, June 13, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Kyle was born on October 16, 1994 to Brad and Stacy (Wells) Kleeman in Belleville, IL.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 2013. Throughout his high school career, Kyle was a very accomplished athlete, competing in basketball, football and track. His talents led him to a scholarship with McKendree University in track and field where he graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice.

After college, Kyle worked as a youth specialist for the State of Missouri, Division of Youth Services. He recently moved back to Carlinville to be close to his family and was employed with Marcus Davis Lawn Care. Kyle enjoyed playing the piano, guitar, and recently the ukulele. He had a passion for fishing and Marvel movies. One of his special loves along with athletics was Michael Jordan and he wore his number 23 on his jerseys while playing basketball and football.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Brad and Stacy Kleeman of Carlinville; two brothers, Ryan and Reid Kleeman both of Carlinville; paternal grandparents, Lyn (Ramona) Kleeman of Freeburg; maternal grandfather, Leslie Wells of Centralia; three aunts, Tina (Shawn) Sullivan, Christie Carter, and Amanda (Dan) Novak, as well as numerous cousins.

Kyle was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Melva Wells; uncle, Justin Wells and aunt, Trinetta Beasley.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Cross Church, in Carlinville with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating. Following the service, friends were dismissed and had the opportunity to express their condolences to the family.

Memorials are suggested to Audry Ephraim Adult & Teen Challenge Woman’s Center in Carlinville.

