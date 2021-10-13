Kyle Greeley

Kyle Brady Michael Greeley, 26, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 10, 2021 from an automobile accident near Chesterfield.

Kyle was born on December 30, 1994 to Kevin Greeley and Chasidy McDaniels in Litchfield.

Kyle worked locally as a laborer for Doyle Hog Farms, as well as Ingram Barge Company as a deck hand. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to ride dirt bikes.

Kyle is survived by Tracy Arnold of Carlinville and Simeon Vaughn of Eminence, MO, who both raised him; sister, Stacy (Greg) Burcham of Carlinville; sister; Ashley (Jordon) Saffell of Carlinville; brother, Tyler (Shawnee) Vaughn of Athensville, Illinois; sister Karly Lambert of Carlinville; mother, Chasidy McDaniels of Farmersville; grandmother, Christie Robinson of Carlinville; grandfather, Gregory McDaniels of Carlinville; step grandmother, Lavada Robinson of Carlinville, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Michael Greeley; step grandfather, Jeff Robinson; grandparents, Elvin and Margaret Greeley, and his uncle, Kelly Greeley.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 in Irving Cemetery, Irving, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Life Skills Program C/O Carlinville Unit School District #1.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.