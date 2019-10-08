Kurt Denzel

Kurt L. Denzel, 78, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at his residence in Carlinville.

Kurt was born Sept. 7, 1941 to Ludwig and Karolina (Schneider) Denzel in Waukegan. He graduated from Libertyville High School and completed his bachelor’s Degree from Greenville College. Kurt served in the United States Army as a drill instructor during the Vietnam War. On Dec. 28, 1980, he married Diana Range in Carlinville.

Kurt worked as a civil engineer for S.M. Wilson in Granite City. After his time with S.M. Wilson, he chose to move out on his own, starting CANCO General Contracting. Kurt retired in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, football, traveling, and playing Lego’s with his great-grandson. Kurt was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville Elks Lodge, Carlinville Moose Club, Masonic Lodge, as well as the Shriner’s Club.

Kurt is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diana Denzel of Carlinville; three daughters, Sheila (Bob Eskew) Stokes of Carlinville, Kathy (Rick) Gooding of Carlinville, and Renee (significant other, Benjamin Greer) Kohrman of Breeze; three granddaughters, Krista Gooding, Samantha (Justin) Heggy and Kamryn Gooding; grandson, Ethan Greer; two great grandsons, Keaton and Oliver Saffell, as well as a brother, Eugene Denzel of Lake Zurich.

Kurt was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jaxon Greer.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Carlinville, with the Rev. Tim Wilcoxen officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

