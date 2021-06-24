Kurt A. Bouillon

Kurt A. Bouillon, 61, of Carlinville, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Sunday, June 6.

He was born January 22, 1960, in St. Louis, MO to Richard A. Bouillon & Delores (Ulness) Haubold.

He was a truck driver for Curry. Kurt was a member of the Carlinville Moose. He collected cars, pocket watches, M & M memorabilia. He also enjoyed throwing darts.

He is survived by his sibling, Karen Bray and her children, Shane Bray, Craig Bray, significant other, Cindy Swift and her children, Carrie Mack, Gregory Swift and Craig Swift.

Kurt was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at American Legion of Carlinville on Saturday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. where food will be provided.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.