Kristine Goesmann

Kristine Goesmann, originally from Carlinville, IL passed away in her home in Park Hills, MO, Sunday, April 23, 2019.

She attended North School and South School in Carlinville. She excelled in grade school and was usually winner of spelling bees. Kris graduated from High School in Springfield, IL, where she worked part-time in the legal field with her Mom, excelling in computer technology and was an outstanding proof reader and editor.

She later became involved with the Missouri Health Network recovery program for former heroin addicts, counselling those who lost a son or a daughter to a heroin overdose. Additionally she worked as a Counselor to former heroin addicts, strongly encouraging them to stay clean and staying in constant communication with them. She also was trained in the emergency procedure for heroin overdose.

Kris counselled people across the United States to help them through their grieving process. She assisted or filled in for the Coordinator of a weekly Missouri Health Network counselling session in Farmington, MO. Additionally, she volunteered at Shared Blessings, a shelter for the homeless.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading or playing with her Chihuahua, Rudy. She had a love for all animals. Other pass times include going to the river, canoe trips, eating out with friends and family or helping her Mother in the kitchen or garden. Kris was an above average cook and cooked many recipes from scratch. She attended House of Praise for a time, and visited other churches with her Mom periodically.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Goesmann and grandparents Jim and Wanda Goesmann of Lesterville, MO and Rosie Stutzman of Carlinville, IL.

Kris is survived by her mother, Rev. Michelle Richee; children, Isaiah Goesmann, Elijah Goesmann, and Zaviar Goesmann; grandchild, Luna Goesmann; brother, Brandon Goesmann; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Service was Friday, April 26, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.