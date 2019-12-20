Kristina L. Lane

Kristina L. Lane, 23, of Gillespie, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 6:27 p.m.

She was born November 3, 1996, in Alton, to James J. Timpe and Sheila M. (Richardson) Timpe. She was a homemaker. Kristina enjoyed music, playing with her kids, spending time with her family, camping, watching old western movies and doing crafts with grandma.

She is survived by her parents, James Timpe and Sheila Timpe of Gillespie; spouse and Jack Lane, Jr. of Gillespie; children, Jacklyn Lane and Jack Lane; grandparents, Diane Timpe, Robert Timpe, Sr.; siblings, Nathan Davis of Gillespie and Anthony Richardson of Gillespie; James Timpe, Jr. of Gillespie and Kellie Lowe of Gillespie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kristina was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Timpe, Sr., Michael Richardson, Sr., David Sickbert, Shirley Turpin and cousin, Thomas Barksdale.

Friends may call Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Funeral services are Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.