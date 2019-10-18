Kratochvil to be inducted into SIU Carbondale Hall of Fame Oct. 16

Kratochvil to be inducted into SIU Carbondale Hall

Tim Kratochvil, formerly of Mt. Olive, and now from Pawnee will be inducted into the prestigious Southern Illinois University Carbondale Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 18.

Kratochvil won 16 letters in high school in football, basketball, baseball and band. He set a number of records in baseball at Southern being selected to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team as a catcher twice. He also received All Region recognition which is part of the All American experience. He is considered one of the best catchers in Southern Illinois history.

The ceremony and celebration will consist of three days of recognition by the SIU-Carbondale community. On the Sept. 18, he will be officially introduced at a banquet as the latest member of the Hall of Fame by long time radio sports announcer for the university, Mike Reis.

His family consists of his parents Roger and Mary Kratochvil of Mt. Olive , sister Jane from Chicago and his children, Jack, age 17, Luke, age 15 and daughter, Olivia age 10. He now serves as the Principal of the Junior and Senior High School at Pawnee.