Knights of Columbus wrap up Lenten fish fries

Members of the Carlinville Knights of Columbus and the Ladies Auxiliary pause for a picture during this year’s last fish fry, back row, from left, are John Nolan, Keith Woods, Jerry Spurgeon, Steve Griffith, Jeff Link; front row, Millie Lyerla, Margaret Reeves, Jo Rita Harms, Audrey Costello, Tom Broaddus, John Reid, and Lori Nolan. The Knights and Auxiliary want to thank all the volunteers and everyone who supported the fish fry.