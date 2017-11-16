Kleeman competes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (Nov. 16, 2017) – Ben Kleeman, former Carlinville resident now in Colorado, competed in the Ironman Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Oct. 14.

Kleeman is a 1999 graduate of Carlinville High School. He completed the course in 11 hours, 36 minutes, 24 seconds, and averaged 10:39 minutes per mile.

On his wife Kelly’s Facebook page, Kleeman gave his thoughts on the race, calling it “an incredible amount of energy impossible to describe.”

Opening in the swim, he completed the opening jaunt in a personal best time of 1:08.52. “The swim was the most relaxing swim I have had at any race,” Kleeman said.

From there, he had a transition of five minutes, 41 seconds, before starting the bike ride.

The bicycle portion of the race took five hours, 38 minutes, 29 seconds, followed by a transition of four minutes, 31 seconds.

Wind direction changes was a constant to look out for at Kona during the bike race, and the Ironman was no exception. That led to some exhaustion as he entered the final stage – the run. “The run was going to be a tall order,” he said.

The final stretch of the Triathlon was the run, which he turned out in a time of four hours, 38 minutes, 2 seconds, completing the Ironman in a shade over 11 and a half hours.

“Finishing the race in the daylight would have been nice but not possible today,” said Kleeman. “Once the sun went down, I was able to run the last six miles faster than any miles of the day.”

Overall, Kleeman placed 192nd out of 228 competitors in the men’s 35-39 age category; 1,078th out of 1603 males who competed; and 1,350 overall of the 2,232 men and women who competed.

The race in Kona was “the most difficult race I have ever attempted,” Kleeman acknowledged.

Kleeman appreciated all the support both near and afar as he completed this challenging conquest.

“It was not my best race, but I am not unhappy with the result,” Kleeman said. “I feel beaten a bit but not defeated.

He thanked his wife Kelly as well as a number of supporters and volunteers who helped him during the race.

“I am always aware of my friends and family who are not at the race but are following the progress,” Kleeman said. “Thank you for the continued support. I will race again someday, but I am not in a hurry.”

Ben Kleeman, 1999 Carlinville High School grad, completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii Oct. 14 in a time of 11 hours, 36 minutes, 24 seconds. Photo provided by Kleeman family.