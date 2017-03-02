Kindergarten sign-ups March 9

Kindergarten registration will be held for the 2017-18 school year from 3:30-7 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at Carlinville Primary School for children in Carlinville CUSD 1.

Children are eligible to enter kindergarten if their fifth birthday occurs before Sept. 1. In accordance with state law, no child will be admitted to kindergarten in the 2017-18 school year unless a certified copy of their birth certificate, record of health exam and record of immunizations are presented to the school.

The school is located at 18456 Shipman Road, next to Walmart.