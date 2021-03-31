Kim A. Dammermann

Kim A. Dammermann, 68, of Gillespie passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

He was born on March 17, 1953 in Hillsboro to Raymond and Maryellen (Homann) Dammermann.

He was a self-employed, electrician for Quality Electrical Services, in Gillespie.

He attended Nokomis High School, Nokomis and Kaskaskia College, Centralia.

He was in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam with a rank of SGT, and was discharged in 1978.

He married Janna Ishmael on Sept. 24, 1988 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Hillsboro.

Kim was a member of the Bass Club, in Gillespie, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Nokomis.

He loved to garden, be outdoors, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, rafting, and camping

Kim is survived by his wife, Janna, of Gillespie; Jala (Paul) Damery of St. Joseph, MO; four grandchildren, Noah Damery, Joshua Damery, Asher Damery, Hannah Damery; sisters, Bonnie (husband Bill) Landsea of Miami, FL; and Loleta Morgan of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mervin R. Dammermann and Gary Dammermann

Memorials may be made to PAWS Care or Adopt-A-Pet, Benld.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, with Mark Noyes, of Hillsboro, officiating.

Burial was in the Wares Grove Cemetery, in Rural Butler.

Military rites will be accorded.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at basspattondeanfh.com.