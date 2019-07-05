Kids take part in Jr. Chef program

This summer, the University of Illinois Extension Unit 18 in cooperation with Illinois Nutrition Education Program and supplemental nutrition assistance program education hosted “Illinois Jr. Chef” cooking camp in Carlinville. The camp was held June 3-7 at the Macoupin County Extension Office.

The free camp was open to children between the ages of 8-13 years. The camp offered kids the opportunity to make their own nutritious meals and get excited about healthy foods, such as whole grains and low fat dairy.

The program also showed participants how to add more fruits and vegetables to their daily meals. Students not only learned how to prepare delicious and nutritious meals. They also became aware of the importance of hand washing and good sanitation practices.

Food and kitchen safety are good habits that will stick with them for years to come.

Illinois Jr. Chefs is a hands-on, interactive program that youth love. Participants received a certificate and cookbook with recipes they had prepared and important educational handouts to take home and share with their families.

The camp was coordinated by Lizzy Conrady, Macoupin County Community worker, SNAP-ED, with assistance from Meghan Wolff.

The program was made possible through a partnership with University of Illinois Extension and INEP Illinois Nutrition Education Program.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

Junior Chef Brianna Carrillo dices apples to add to the fruit salsa recipe at the Illinois Jr. Chef Camp in Carlinville.

Junior Chefs Wyld Gilmore, left, and Cade Vinyard, adding ingredients for the fruit salsa recipe at the Illinois Jr. Chef Camp in Carlinville.