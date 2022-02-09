Kevin Lynn Rushton

Kevin Lynn Rushton, 68, of Oro Valley, AZ, formerly of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29 at his home.

Kevin was born April 10, 1953 to Melvin and Ruth (Persson) Rushton in Carlinville.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1971.

He earned his MBA from SIU Edwardsville in 1984.

Kevin married Judy Slowen on June 8, 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; three children, Brant (Melissa) Rushton of Gridley, IL, Abbey (Jeremiah) Fairbanks or Oro Valley, AZ, and Ryan (Jessica) Rushton of Oro Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Keeley Rushton, Lyla, Anya, and Micah Fairbanks; seven siblings, Richard (Sarah) Rushton, Carol Miller, Roger Rushton, Bradley (Janet) Rushton, David Rushton, Karen (Michael) Bishopp, and Deborah (Len) McCaw. He was uncle and grand-uncle to many.

Kevin was the former owner of Rushton Variety Store in Hillsboro, IL, worked for Edward Jones, and for many years was to district manager for ESCO Corporation.

He will be remembered for his selfless, kind, and servant heart, as well as his deep for love his wife, Judy, and his joy in everything involving his grandchildren. People often said he was the kindest man they had ever met.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 4, at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. Services will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. for out-of-town guests.

In lieu of flowers, Kevin would have wanted donations to be made to the churches and school his grandchildren attend to continue their education in faith in the word of God. Go to prca.academy/lions-annual-fund, ovcn.church/give or gridleyacchurch.org.

Adair Family Funeral Home Avalon Chapel in Oro Valley is entrusted with arrangements.

For on line condolences go to adairfuneralhomes.com.