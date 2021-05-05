Kevin L. Stanley

Kevin L. Stanley, 39, of Litchfield, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:15 pm.

He was born April 16, 1982, in Alton.

He is survived by his step dad, Robert “Mike” Ladendorf of Staunton; sibling, Jessica (Ben) Shaw of Carlinville; step sister, Kiley Ladendorf of Staunton; nieces, Jayden Shaw, Anabella Shaw; grandparents, JoAnn Hoorman of Litchfield, Robert (Nana) Moore; aunts and uncles, Marie (Krayton) Goreringer of Standard City, Becky (Kelley) Erisman of Sparks, NV and Mark Moore of Carlinville.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothea Ladendorf.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.