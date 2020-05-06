Kerry Alvin Brawley

Kerry Alvin Brawley, 59, of Gillespie, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:10 p.m.

He was born July 25, 1960, in St. Louis, Mo. to Samuel D. Brawley and Lois D. (Tur) Brawley.

He married Terry (Martin) Brawley March 18, 1978 in Granite City. He had worked for Ameren. Kerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terry Brawley, son, Samuel J. Brawley, who was his pride and joy, and his wife Nicole; grandchildren, Todd J. and Hannah M., both of Gillespie; sister, Rhonda Brawley Burris (Alan); father-in-law, Jesses Martin; brothers-in-law, Richard Martin (Lisa) , Bill Martin, Marion Martin and Tony Martin (Deb); sister-in-law, Tonya Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Johnathan E. and daughter, Jessica D. in infancy; mother-in-law, Joan Martin; brother, Ralph E. Brawley, brothers-in-law, Bob Martin and Jesse Martin, Jr.

Kerry’s greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved taking Todd to school and keeping Hannah entertained during the day. He was a great story and joke teller. His hobbies were camping with Terry, fishing (boy could he tell a good fish whopper, he was already teaching Todd how to tell a good whopper) and wood working. He will be missed by all that had the honor to know him. Kerry was an organ donor. No public services will be held at this time. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.