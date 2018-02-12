Kenzi A. Schüler, 3 months

FARMERSVILLE (Feb. 12, 2018) – Kenzi Alyse Schuler, 3 months, of Farmersville passed away at 12:41 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born on Oct. 21, 2017, in Springfield, the daughter of Kristopher John Schuler and Kaci Ann Daniels Clayton of Farmersville.

In addition to her parents, surviving are a sibling, Kennady Clayton of Farmersville; grandparents, Charlie and Vicki Daniels of Witt, Patty and John Pruitt of Carlinville and John Schuler of Farmersville; great-grandmother, Shirley Weiss of Hillsboro; and aunts and uncles, Heidi Schuler of Mattoon, Lauren and Jake Codemo of Hillsboro and RJ Schuler of Carlinville.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, at Hough Funeral Home in Raymond. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Kenzi Schuler Memorial Fund at any Bank and Trust location.

Condolences may be left for the family at houghfuneralhome.com.