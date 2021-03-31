Kenneth William Weidler

Kenneth W. Weidler, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 11:05 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenny, the son of the late Valentine and Minnie Weidler, was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt. Olive.

He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Olive High School.

He married Georgia Dean Brown on June 12, 1954 at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church.

Kenny served in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and attended grade school there.

He was employed and retired from Olin Corporation in Alton.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends and family. He was a daily visitor of the sunset/route 138 café for many years and enjoyed early morning coffee with his friends.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Leslie (Rob) Guennewig of Loami; a sister JoAnn (Joe) Hoppe of Porter, IN.; a granddaughter Dr. Leigh Ann Kowalski of Ottawa.

Kenny was preceded in death by two daughters Phyllis Crawford and Donna Weidler, three brothers: Elroy, Orville, and Jerome Weidler, four sisters: Shirley Knes, Verlaine Loescher, Marilyn Weidler, and Judy Rine. He was also preceded in death and survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was the Uncle and Honorary Father of the now deceased Michael Schultz and the surviving Robert Schultz.

Visitation will be held at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive, on Friday, April 2, from 1-3 p.m.

A private service officiated by Reverend Nancy Hubert will begin at 3 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Care Center and Paws for Life.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com