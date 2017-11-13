Kenneth W. Keck, 82

BENLD (Nov. 13, 2017) – Kenneth Wayne Keck, 82, of Benld passed away at 10:40 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Gillespie to Charles Oliver and Lottie (Ryan) Keck. He married Anna Marie (Williams) Keck on May 28, 1955, in Gillespie; she survives.

Mr .Keck was retired after having been a heavy equipment mechanic. He was a member of Gillespie Masonic Lodge and a target shooter at Litchfield Sportsman’s Club , and bow shooter.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Deborah (Rick) Koschak of Gillespie, David (Rachelle) Keck of Carlinville and Terri (Dony) Keck-Yates of Argyle, Texas; grandchildren, Stacey Keith, Ryan Koschak, Spencer Keck, James Yates, Quincy Keck and Joshua Yates; great-grandchildren, Brentleigh Keith, Brody Keith and Vivien Koschak; and a sister, Dolores Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Keck.

No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service, Benld Library or Gillespie Library.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafunreal.com.