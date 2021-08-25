Kenneth Striplin

Kenneth “Ken” Striplin, 68 of Carlinville, passed away with his loving family surrounding him, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence in Carlinville.

Ken was born September 26, 1952, in Litchfield, a son of Charles and Lenora (Pickett) Striplin.

His first marriage to (Mary Kelso) ended with her passing away. He later married Julie (Otken) in 2013.

Ken had worked in construction for Zimmerman Grain Bins and Morton Buildings in Litchfield. In Carlinville, he was employed by Hays Trucking, hauling dairy products for Prairie Farms Dairy and also worked for Macoupin County FS. Most recently he was a truck driver for Huyear Farms.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. The thing he enjoyed the most was his family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Julie Striplin of Carlinville; step-children, Natasha Scott of Mississippi, Cody Stewart of Springfield, IL, Davy Jones of Carlinville, and Carl Jones; 7 grandchildren; brother, Richard (Nancy) Striplin of Madison, KY; sister, Bonnie (Keith) Horn of Lake Kaho; sister, Rhoda (Alfred) Vaniter of Gillespie; sister, Linda Large of Gillespie, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lenora Striplin; daughter, Kem Alee Striplin, and brother Gerald Striplin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Litchfield at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis, MO.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.