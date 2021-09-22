Kenneth Leroy Sterner

Kenneth Leroy Sterner, 64, of Bunker Hill, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:25 p.m.

He was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Poplar Bluff, MO to Lewis Sterner and Lola Lucille (Davis) Sterner.

He married Christina B. (McNichol) Sterner. She preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2006.

He was a veteran of the US Navy.

Kenneth worked previously for Bellm Distributing, Gillespie, and then for Walgreens, Edwardsville.

Kenneth enjoyed working on anything mechanical.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Sterner, Jr. of Newton; siblings, Rebecca Everhart of Girard, William Sterner of Benld; aunt, Faye Crane of Springfield, MO; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; daughter, Catherine Lucille Sterner and brother, Larry Sterner.

Graveside services will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Litchfield, at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.