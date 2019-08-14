Kenneth E. Noble

Kenneth E. Noble, 83 of Cantrall, formerly of Carlinville and Virden, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winchester.

Ken was born May 26, 1936, in Carlinville, the son of Ezra Taylor and Sylvia Pearl (Ward) Noble.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kevin Eugene Noble.

Ken worked in law enforcement serving with the Virden Police Department and retiring from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. He enjoyed gospel music, movies, animals and helping friends.

Visitation took place Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating.

Burial followed in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth D. Noble of Springfield; daughter, Kathy J. (John) Lanier-Richards of Springfield; daughter, Kimberly M. Noble of Winchester; daughter, Elizabeth A. (Bill) Goforth of Winchester; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, William “Bill” D. Noble of Carlinville; sister, Virginia (Earl) Butts of Alma; brother, Robert Dale (Phyllis) Noble of Wood River as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.