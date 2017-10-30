Kenneth E. McAfee, 90

CHESTERFIELD (Oct. 30, 2017) – Kenneth Eugene “Pete” McAfee, 90, of Chesterfield passed away at 5:38 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Heritage Health in Springfield.

He was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Mt. Pulaski to the late Kenneth and Bertha Mae (Cathorall) McAfee. He married Patricia (Suddarth) McAfee on Feb. 15, 1950, in Chesterfield; she survives.

Mr. McAfee worked at Beall Tool and Dye for 23 years and Heyen Implement in Dorchester for 19 years and was a lifelong farmer.

In addition to his wife, surviving are four daughters, Marjorie (James) Thompson of Sawyerville, Jannella (Gary) Vega of Litchfield, Joyce (Kenneth) Koski of Litchfield and Donna (Robert) Montgomery of Brighton; four sons, Wayne (Debra) McAfee of Tuscola, Clifford (Thelma) McAfee Sr. of Hayesville, Kan., Kevin McAfee of Chesterfield and Randy McAfee of Chesterfield; a sister, Wilma Trill of Raleigh, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Lou McAfee; a son, Donald McAfee; a grandson, Clifford McAfee Jr.; two brothers, Paul McAfee and Richard McAfee; and three sisters, Clara Yard, Norma Wood and Lucille Bridges.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.