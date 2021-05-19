Kenneth D. Whitlock

Kenneth D. Whitlock, 80, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Kenneth was born on July 27, 1940 to Wilbur and Fern (Johnson) Whitlock in Rockbridge.

He married Roberta Kreoger in St. Charles, MO. on March 19, 1958. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2013.

Kenny was a twenty year veteran of the Navy, retiring in 1978. He then worked on small engines and was an equipment technician for Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. Kenny was a member of Guy Baird American Legion Post # 554 in Carlinville, and the Good Sam Club. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, family gatherings, and breakfast with family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by his son, John Lynn (Peggy) Whitlock of Carlinville; daughter, Denise Marie (James) Joiner of Carlinville; five grandsons, Kenny (Tonya) Whitlock, Bobby (Chaney) Whitlock, Sean (Rachel) Whitlock, Cary (Emmy) Whitlock, Tim (Kristen) Beichler; five granddaughters, Kristina Bernard, Amanda (Jay) Wiser, Melissa (Will) O’Donnell, Shelby Greeley, Heather Joiner; great-grandchildren, Chaise (Lexi) Whitlock, Kyra Barnard, Jenise Stults, Aria Beichler, Claire Whitlock, Kyleigh McEvers, Paislee McEvers, Jada Beichler, Graylyn Gibbs, Griffen Gibbs, Johnothan Whitlock, Jase Whitlock, Lex Wiser, Kaden Beichler, Lincoln McEvers; great-great-granddaughter, Addison Whitlock; brother, Ronald (Lois Ann) Whitlock of Igo, CA; sister, Janet Whitlock of Jerseyville; several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Fern Whitlock; and wife, Roberta K. Whitlock.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville with Rev. Gary Harding, officiating. Military Rites were conducted by members of Guy Baird American Legion Post # 554.

Burial will take place at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.