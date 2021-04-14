Kennard B. Darte

Kennard B. Darte, 94, of Mt. Clare, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:27 p.m.

He was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Gillespie, to Fred Darte and Louise (Turigliatto) Darte.

He married Beulah N. (Chappell) Darte. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 2011.

He was a retired foreman for Laclede Steel.

Kennard was a veteran of the US Army after having served during WWII.

He is survived by his son in law, Rickey Rhodes; grandchildren, Shannon Willis, Jason Darte, Jonathan (Jamie) Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Willis, Kobe Willis, Rickey Rhodes, Connor Darte, Hailey Rhodes, Belle Rhodes, Aidan Willis, Karlee Rhodes; and twin brother, Kenneth Darte of Benld.

Kennard was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son and daughter in law, Robert and Pam Darte; daughter, Patricia Rhodes; grandson in law, Rodney Willis; brother, Alfred Darte; sisters, Leona Gaudio and Beatrice Firth.

Memorial services and visitation were Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.