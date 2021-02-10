Ken Hinkley

Ken Hinkley (The Hink) left the party on Jan. 28, 2021.

He was born to Everett David Hinkley and Julina Margaret Nolan on Aug. 15, 1940 in North Adams, MA.

The Hink, as many of you knew him, was Judy’s best friend. He believed in never letting a day pass without making her laugh. They met in the ninth grade when he made her laugh asking for help to sneak into the circus. That moment turned into a sixty plus year adventure.

Ken’s home was in Massachusetts, Holyoke, Williamsburg, or South Hadley before relocating to North Carolina. He started his schooling and athletic years in Holyoke before his father’s business took the family to Mt. Olive.

He graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the class of 1959 where he was an Illinois All State football player. After being recruited Ken accepted a football scholarship at the University of Missouri, Columbia where he lettered under legendary Coach Dan Devine. The Hink was a standout as he ran the field and overcame the obstacles. Sadly, cancer achieved the final tackle.

Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Ann Becker; children, Linda (Bill) Eno, of Garrison, MN, Tere (Jim) Freiberger of Mocksville, NC, Becky (Darren) Brown of St. Louis, MO, Patricia (Steve) Trombley of Blaine, MN; eight grandchildren, Erin (Tom) Winters, Greg (Kaisa) Eno, Lauren Eno, Mark (Janaye) Eno, Lucy (Colby) Kirk, George Freiberger, Mackenzie (Kyle) Lewis, Phillips Brown; 11 great grandchildren, Johnny, William, James, Sylvia, Anders, Mabel, Matilda, Emma, Brooks, Eloise “Happy Pill,” Maggie; three brothers David (Chris) Hinkley, Bob (Marilyn) Hinkley, Ed (Shelley) Becker; a sister Jane Becker; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken starting his career as a delivery boy for Droste’s Market he spent more time with the customers than at the store. He enjoyed people and had the gift of gab that later translated into a successful insurance sales career. He created The Original Chimney Sweep Company growing into the New England School of Chimney Sweep. After watching his first two daughters wed in the early 80s without a decent video, Ken said, “I can do this!” His enterprising instincts kicked in and “A Good Time Video Productions” was born. Of his numerous video production experiences he was most honored to have produced the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Commencement Ceremony video for five consecutive years.

A celebration of Love, Laughter, & The Legend will be held at a later date. Until then smile whenever you hear a silly joke or see a crazy hat, and never forget to not sweat the small stuff.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Academic Foundation or Mt. Olive City Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at beckerandson.com.