Kelsey Card returns to Carlinville

Two-time Olympian recognized at Carlinville Holiday Tournament

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Dec. 27, a special ceremony was conducted at center court for one of the area’s biggest icons during an intermission of the Carlinville High School holiday basketball tournament.

Kelsey Card, a 2011 CHS graduate and two-time Olympian who competed in the discus throw at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020, was recognized.

CHS principal Patrick Drew, CHS girls’ basketball coach Darrin DeNeve and former CHS track coach Ken Garrison presented Card with some ‘Welcome Home’ gifts – one being a plaque commemorating her achievements and the other a collage soon to be featured in one of the CHS trophy cases.

At CHS, Card won eight Illinois High School Association state championships in the shot put and discus.

Card was a multi-sport athlete that participated in volleyball and basketball. She played a crucial role for the Cavaliers in both activities and helped lead Carlinville to multiple county, conference and postseason titles.

Card helped the CHS volleyball team, under coach Fran Struble, finish third in the state in 2009. She was additionally a member of DeNeve’s basketball team that advanced to the IHSA Elite Eight that same season. As a side note, Card also helped that Cavaliers’ squad win the holiday tournament.

While in college at the University of Wisconsin, Card became an All-American multiple times plus a Big Ten Conference and National College Athletic Association Division I champion in various throwing events.