Kelsey Card ranks 28th in Olympic discus qualifiers

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Kelsey Card, a graduate of Carlinville High School, returned to the worldwide spotlight of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, July 31.

Card ranked 28th out of 31 competitors in the discus qualifiers – well short of the finals. Her best throw was measured at 56.04 meters, slightly lower than the one she had in her Olympic debut five years prior (56.41). The former Illinois High School Association and National College Athletic Association champion placed 25th out of 34 throwers at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“It’s hard as an athlete to not be able to do what you want to do, especially when you know what you’re capable of,” Card said. “All you can do is grow from your bad times. You can only change what you do going forward.”

Card’s teammate, Valarie Allman, won gold with a 68.98-meter toss in the finals. Overall, the United States led all countries in total medals with 113 – 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

Because Japan had recently declared a state of emergency due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Card had to make her throws while being surrounded by empty bleachers. Fans weren’t allowed to attend.

“I used the mindset that I have of me training in front of nobody every day,” Card said. “That made everything okay. Many times, it’s what you do when no one is watching that counts.”

Although they couldn’t be there in person, Card’s supporters were bringing it full force for their Olympian. The community of Carlinville came together to give her a virtual sendoff as she departed.

“I love being from here,” Card said. “Your roots grow so deep in a community like this. Knowing that you’ve got all of those people watching from back home and cheering for you was a big piece to carry with me.”

For the complete story, see the August 12 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.