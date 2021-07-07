Kelsey Card: Multi-Olympian

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville’s own Kelsey Card, a former IHSA and NCAA champion, is headed to her second Olympic Games as a member of the United States’ discus team.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Card said in a Facebook post.

Card placed fourth at the June 19 trials in Eugene, Oregon, which would have normally had her on the outside looking in. However, because runner-up Miceala Hazlewood failed to meet a qualifying standard by the June 29 deadline, Card was awarded the third and final spot on the roster because her world ranking (No. 23) was well within the ‘top 32’ cutoff.

Card, a graduate of Carlinville High School and the University of Wisconsin, will be traveling to Tokyo with Valarie Allman and Rachel Dincoff later this month.

Card will compete in the qualifying round Saturday, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Card would throw again Sunday, Aug. 2 if she advances.

Olympic primetime coverage will be provided by NBC. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Viewers can additionally watch streams at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.

Olympic merchandise

Card is selling T-shirts for $10 apiece at https://kelsey2020olympics.itemorder.com/sale. Funds will be put toward her training expenses.

For the complete story, see the July 8 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.