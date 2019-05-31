Kelly Don Heyen

Kelly Don Heyen, 64, of Gillespie, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born August 12, 1954, in Litchfield to Kelly William Heyen & Betty Ann (Stinnett) Dona. He married Mary A. (Aulabaugh) Heyen.

Kelly was a farmer and salesman for Sievers Equipment and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 214 of Gillespie, Macoupin County Farm Bureau, Gillespie FFA Alumni, International Harvesters Collectors and Elk Lodge of Carlinville.

Kelly was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father Kelly (Ruby) Heyen of Gillespie; spouse, Mary Heyen of Gillespie; children, Joni (Greg) Briskovich of Shipman, Kelly Wayne Heyen of Gillespie, Jennifer (Dustin) Lewis of Gillespie, and Elizabeth Heyen of Saint Charles, MO; grandchildren, Colin Briskovich, Matthew Briskovich, Payton Lewis, Dillon Lewis, and Sophia Lewis; siblings, Penny Feeley of Gillespie, Nancy (Dallas) Harris of Gillespie, and Amy (Gary) Reid of Gillespie; and step father, Joe Dona of Gillespie, IL.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was held at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.