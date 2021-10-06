Keith Eugene Morehead

Keith Eugene Morehead, 68, of Deerfield, peacefully passed away at home on Sept. 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Keith was born on Jan. 27, 1953 to Duane and Virginia (Hoelting) Morehead in Carlinville.

After Keith graduated from Carlinville High School, he pursued a degree in Political Science at Western Illinois University. He then went on to earn a Law Degree from Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law. After graduation, he practiced law for over 44 years, proudly opening his own practice, Morehead & Flynn, in 1984 with his law partner, the late Jon R. Flynn.

Keith met Claudia Ann Peterson and they were married in 1981. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in July. Together Keith and Claudia Ann traveled to visit many of the National Parks. Recently they traveled to Yellowstone, as Keith always dreamed of visiting the Yellowstone Caldera.

Keith loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout and backpacked Philmont Scout Ranch as a teen. He loved camping, especially in Door County. Keith’s other hobbies included gardening, beer making, and rooting for the Cubs. His love language was food. He was a wonderful cook and enjoyed planning multiple course meals for holidays.

Keith was survived by his mother, Virginia Morehead; wife, Claudia Ann Morehead; children, Meredith (Cole) Walker, Allison Morehead, Christopher Morehead, Jessica (Fiancé Kenneth) Morehead; siblings Gerry (Soo Young) Morehead, Niki (Linda Smith) Morehead, Michael (Tina) Morehead, Cheryl (Jim) Donaldson, Tom (Jean Lin) Morehead; brothers-in-law, Erik (Cathy) Peterson, Skip (Jan) Peterson; grandson, Beckett Walker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane Morehead; and niece Lucie Morehead.

Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Deerfield.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to English Springer Rescue America.