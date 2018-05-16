KC car show set for May 27

GILLESPIE (May 16, 2018) – Gillespie Knights of Columbus will host their 29th annual KC Car Show Sunday, May 27, at Gillespie Civic Center. The event will be held rain or shine.

Registration will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Professional judging will be done from 12:30-3 p.m., and trophies will be presented at 3:30 p.m.

There is a $12 registration fee. Three trophies will be presented per class; there are 20 classes. In addition, the following special awards will be given: Knights of Columbus Memorial Chairman’s Award, Early Bird Award, Judge’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice Award and Farthest Distance Award.

Inside the facility, there will be food and drinks, music, air conditioning, crafts, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes.

For more information, call (217) 835-2268 or (217) 556-4286.