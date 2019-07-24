Kavanaugh faces six counts under wide sentencing range

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Monday, a July 25 preliminary hearing was rescheduled and held at the Macoupin County courthouse for William D. Kavanaugh, who was one of two individuals held responsible for the death of a Woodburn man on Jan. 1, 2015. Judge Joshua Meyer presided.

Kavanaugh has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, which all carry a sentencing range of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department in Corrections. There could also be a possibility of a firearm enhancement of an additional 25 years to life on top of the original charges. If Kavanaugh is sentenced to prison, he will be required to serve a three-year MSR period upon release.

Kavanaugh has additionally been charged with felony counts of home invasion and aggravated battery. The penalty for these crimes can range anywhere from six to 30 years in the Illinois Deparment in Corrections. The same three-year MSR period will be mandatory if a prison sentence is assigned.

Kavanaugh’s sixth and final count falls under residential burglary. The sentence ranges from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department in Corrections with a two-year mandatory supervising period upon release from prison.

All counts are attached to fines that can range up to $25,000.

According to information from the Madison County state’s attorney and clerk offices, Kavanaugh has been involved in multiple crimes that dated all the way back to 2004. He was first convicted of aggravated fleeing and eluding, which gave him his first substantial jail sentence of a 100-day excess period. Kavanaugh then received a five-year sentence in the Illinois Department in Corrections for possessing a stolen vehicle. In 2007, Kavanaugh stole another vehicle and committed acts of burglary out in Madison County. He was sentenced to six years concurrent on both felony cases. In 2012, Kavanaugh was convicted for possessing meth-manufacturing materials, which resulted in three more years at the Illinois Department in Corrections. Upon the conclusion of that sentence, Kavanaugh had to serve more concurrent time in relations to burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Over the past two years, Kavanaugh has been involved with three additional cases associated with stolen vehicle possession. Earlier this year, Madison County put out a warrant for Kavanaugh’s arrest. The state will be requesting a million dollar bond. Based off of Kavanaugh’s charge severity and criminal history, this move was deemed appropriate.

The preliminary hearing for Chancey T. Hutson, to who was also charged in connection Woodburn’s death, remains scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. Meyer will once again preside at the Macoupin County Courthouse.