Katlin E. Young, 35

Katlin E. Young, 35

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Katlin Elizabeth Young, 35 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, March 3, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Katlin had worked as a CNA at several area nursing homes and hospitals.  She was a very social person who was big hearted, giving and had a great sense of humor. Katlin will be missed  by her family and friends.

Katlin was preceded in death by her sister, Skylar Kimberly Young; aunt and grandparents

Graveside services will be held at a later time.

Burial will follow in Prairie  Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Katlin is survived by her father, Larry (companion (Ann) Young of Palmyra; mother, Patricia Young of Carlinville; daughters, Lakotah Sky McDaniels, Anikah Lynn Wood, Avynn Briar Karrick and  Lennan Michelle Karrick; brother, Tony Young of Alton; sister, Lauren (Danny) Karrick of Carlinville; brother, Will (Jennifer) Young of Carlinville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the family for the children’s benefit.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Share

25 02:45PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Good Friday afternoon, to you all. It's TIME TO TALK TO US? What is your favorite thing about spring? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 week ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

A pleasant Tuesday morning to you all, wherever you may be! It's time to TALK to US!!! What takes up too much of your time? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share