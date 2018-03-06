Katlin E. Young, 35

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Katlin Elizabeth Young, 35 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, March 3, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Katlin had worked as a CNA at several area nursing homes and hospitals. She was a very social person who was big hearted, giving and had a great sense of humor. Katlin will be missed by her family and friends.

Katlin was preceded in death by her sister, Skylar Kimberly Young; aunt and grandparents

Graveside services will be held at a later time.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Katlin is survived by her father, Larry (companion (Ann) Young of Palmyra; mother, Patricia Young of Carlinville; daughters, Lakotah Sky McDaniels, Anikah Lynn Wood, Avynn Briar Karrick and Lennan Michelle Karrick; brother, Tony Young of Alton; sister, Lauren (Danny) Karrick of Carlinville; brother, Will (Jennifer) Young of Carlinville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the family for the children’s benefit.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.