Kathy Ann Malone, 51

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 27, 2017) – Kathy Ann “Kat” Malone, 51, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her residence, following a battle with colon cancer.

She was born March 5, 1966, in Carlinville, a daughter of Donald Malone Sr. and Karen (McGrew) Malone of Carlinville.

Ms. Malone loved rock and roll, motorcycles, arts and crafts, books, watching movies and documentaries, camping and spending time with her loved ones.

Surviving are three daughters, Kaila Marie Vatole, Krystal Lynn Vincent and Angela Nicole Vincent; two sons, Edward Robert Vincent and Christopher Ray Oatsvall; five grandchildren, Chaise Whitlock, Paige Bell, Damon Vatole, Joshua Bollinger II and Cameron Oatsvall; three sisters, Marlo Geninatti, Wendy Nickell and Tess Whittaker (her best friend); and a brother, Donald Malone Jr.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of the cremation arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at pitchfordfuneralhome.com.