Kathy Ann Davis

Kathy Ann Davis, 66, of Gillespie, passed away at 7:58 a.m. at her residence on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

She was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Alton, to John L. Starbuck and Alice Starbuck.

Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Alton Sr. High School.

She married Don J. Davis on April 4, 1987. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2005.

She is survived by her mother, Alice Starbuck of Alton; brothers, John R. Starbuck and family of Wood River; Tom M. Starbuck of Alton; best friends and extended family, Kim and Herman Chase and family of Grafton; Geff and Gwen Myers and family of Brighton; and Kenny Springer of Arkansas.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father and spouse.

Her remains were donated to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO.

No services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Kathy said to just smile for her because she’s home.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.