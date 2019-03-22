Kathryn M. O’Connor

Kathryn M. O’Connor, age 93, passed away March 4, 2019, in Lindenhurst.

She was a longtime resident of Grand Ledge, MI and spent more than 30 years teaching in the area schools.

She is survived by her brother, John S. McMillan; sons, Pat (Jackie) and Jay (Allie); daughter-in-law, Kris; and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to University of Illinois I FUND Kathryn O’Connor Memorial, 1700 S. 4th St., Champaign, IL 61820.

Arrangements by Ringa Funeral Home at www.RingaFuneralHome.com.