Kathlyn Gerdes

Kathlyn Eileen Gerdes, 90, of Chicago, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Norwood Crossing.

Kathlyn was born June 19, 1929 in Carrollton, a daughter of James B. and Ruby Royal Clardy. She married Norman T. Gerdes April 26. 1951. He died Dec. 16, 2009. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ruth Clardy Getz (Lowell) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Kathlyn was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, James B. Clardy, Jr., Hugh R. Clardy and Edward L. Clardy, and two sisters, Virginia A. Joseph and Norma C. Kvitkauskas.

Kathlyn was a 1948 graduate of Carlinville High School. She was employed as secretary of the Carlinville South Grade School for 40 years.

Graveside services were held Dec. 23, 2019 at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville, with the Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial followed in Mayfield Cemetery, Carlinville, after the service. Davis Anderson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charitable organization of choice.