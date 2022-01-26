Kathleen Winkle Jacoby

Kathleen Winkle Jacoby, 98, was born Nov. 3 1923, in Chicago, IL.

She attended Visitation grade and high schools in Chicago, and graduated in 1941.

She married the Chester “Chick” Jacoby, who passed away in 1990.

She was the 1937 Illinois State Champion Irish Dancer, and in 1938, was crowned the World Champion Irish Dancer at the Worlds Fair in Chicago.

She is survived by two sons, William (Nancy) Jacoby and Dan (Patricia) Jacoby; four grandchildren Elizabeth (Philip), Kathleen (Craig), Gina, and William Jr; and four great grandchildren, Charles, Graeme, Leo, and Sloane.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Winkle of Stoke-on-Trent, England, Anna Browne Winkle of County Clare, Ireland and two brothers, Robert and Frank.

She had currently resided in Hagaman, IL, and was a member of St Michaels Church in Greenfield. All who knew her, knew she was independent and a fighter.

She had strong beliefs in her Catholic faith. She succumbed to a long illness, but that didn’t mean she quit.

She will be buried in St Catherine’s Cemetery, Hagaman, when time and weather permits.

Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville was in charge of arrangements.