Kathleen E Thompson

Kathleen E Thompson, 63, of Gillespie, passed away at Carlinville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Carlinville, on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3:24 am.

She was born July 26, 1957, in East St. Louis, to John Zillen and Dorothy (Haynes) Bond.

She married the late William Thompson.

She was a Homemaker.

She is survived by her four daughters, Kelly (Eric) Emelander of Gillespie, Holly (Michael) Simkins of Berryville, AR, Amanda Thompson of Dupo, Laurie Ermold of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Lexi Emelander, Landen Emelander, Sutten Emelander, Sawyer Emelander, Cavin Simkins, Quinton Simkins; brother, Pat (Debbie) Zillen of Gillespie, sister, Connie Orasco of St. Louis, MO.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.