Katherine Dyann McCoig

Katherine Dyann McCoig, 55, of Benld passed away in Gillespie on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

She was born July 19, 1966, in Alton to John Timpe and Diane Timpe.

Katherine enjoyed crafting, dancing, riding the Harley, karaoke, darts, playing pool and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Diane Timpe; children, Amanda McCoig of Benld, James McCoig of Benld, Tiffany McCracken (Dylan Anderson) of Gillespie; step son, Jason Van Huss of Gillespie; grandchildren, Caleb, Brookelyn, Cali, Richetti, Kaiden, Rylan, Kyuss, Dylan Jr, Levi; sisters, Kimberly, Evelyn, Joanne, Shauna, Vickie, brothers, Jimmy, Jay, Todd, Kevin; several cousins, aunts, uncles and companion, Delmar Van Huss.

Katherine was preceded in death by her father; granddaughter, Kyara; brother, David Puskar and sister, Sue Ann Timpe.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial took place at Gillespie Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.