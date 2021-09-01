Katelynn Kay Cook-McCutheon

Katelynn Kay Cook-McCutcheon, 28, of Warrenton, MO, formerly of Carlinville, passed away on Friday, Aug., 20, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born Aug. 27, 1992 to Debra Cook and later adopted by Ronald and Margie Cook.

Katie married John McCutcheon on Nov. 5, 2016 in Warrenton, MO.

Katie was a graduate of Carlinville High School class of 2010.

She was a home health caregiver for the Delta Center and loved crafting in her free time.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Margie Cook; grandmother, Beulah Ambrose; grandfather, Bill Ambrose; father, Mark Ambrose; sister, Tara Ambrose, and Shannon James.

She is survived by her husband, John McCutcheon of Warrenton, MO; grandfather, Ronald Cook of Carlinville; mother, Debra Cook of Warrenton, MO; brother, Daniel (Anele) Cook of Carlinville; sister, Diana Ambrose; brother, Mathew Ambrose; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Memorials may go to the family.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.