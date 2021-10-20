Karson Noah Shanner

Karson Noah Shanner, 18, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Karson was born on June 6, 2003 to William R. “Bill” and Jane (Boehm) Shanner in Springfield.

Karson was a 2021 graduate of Carlinville High School, graduating early. After high school, he was checking into a career as a union lineman. He was a farmhand for Boehm Farms, and spent the summer months mowing and weed eating with his cousin Gavin and “Pop”.

He was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church. Karson loved fast cars, and owned a 1978 Z28, and enjoyed working on anything mechanical.

He loved hanging with his buddies and spending time at the farm. Karson also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and shooting guns. He considered himself a “down home American kid”, and a patriot. Karson loved spending time with his great-grandpa, Ralph Wadsworth, whom he thought the world of. He liked to get into arguments with his family (when he knew he was right), and tease his little sister, Zoe.

Karson is survived by his parents, Bill and Jane Shanner of Carlinville; brother, Kellen William Voss Shanner of St. Louis; sister, Zoe Ann Shanner of Carlinville; grandparents, John T. and Ann Boehm of Carlinville; great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty Wadsworth of Carlinville; four aunts, Michelle K. Conner of O’Fallon, MO, Carmen Sue (Vince) Hill of Springfield, Kim (Dave) Hurley of Carlinville, and Stephanie (Justin) Norwood of Carlinville; two uncles, Neil (Jessica) Boehm of Carlinville, and Eric (Laura) Boehm of Carlinville; cousins, Brennan (Jenna), Ali (Braden), Alexis, Gavin, Aleah, Amara, Tate, Maely, and Tucker; and many other relatives.

Karson was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert “Squirrel” and Donna Shanner, and great-grandparents, John S. and Eileen Boehm.

A visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, 201 South Broad Street, Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 10:00 a.m. at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Henson, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Moore Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to either the Carlinville United Methodist Church or the Macoupin Club (Lake Rinaker).

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.