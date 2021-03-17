Karlletta Lynn Williams

Karlletta Lynn Williams, 53, of Gillespie, passed away March 7 2021 at her residence in Gillespie.

Karlletta was born on Jan. 12, 1967 in Alton.

Throughout her life she has worked a wide variety of jobs from auto body tech to being a bar owner. She loved to make people smile and enjoyed traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Karlletta is survived by her two children, Anthony Williams Jr, Tanese Nicole Williams; two brothers, Darrell Damm, Tom Hatalla; sister, Valerie Pyatt; four grandchildern, Larry and Jaxson Dufner, Liam and Dakota Williams

Karlletta was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Warren Dean Damm; and sisters, Janis Damm and Becky Damm.

No services are currently planned. A life of celebration will be announced at a later date.