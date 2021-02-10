Karen Sue (Koller) Meyer

Karen Sue (Koller) Meyer, 71, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM in Prairietown, Illinois

She was born April 20, 1949 in Alton, Illinois to the late Donald Koller and Patricia Smitherman Koller.

She married Vernon Meyer on Nov. 28, 1970 at St. Paul’s United Church in Carlinville.

She was a homemaker and dairy farmer’s wife, a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Prairietown, and a Home Extension member.

Karen enjoyed going out for fish on Friday nights and listening to live music with friends, sewing and crafting.

She is survived b her husband; two daughters, Deanna Robertson of Prairietown and Christy (Gerald) Jones of Carlinville; two grandchildren, A.J. Robertson of Prairietown and Martin Jones of Carlinville; a brother, Todd (Becky) Koller of Carlinville; a sister, Gwynn (Rick) Howard of Springfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters, Presley and Christine; a brother, Duane Koller; a nephew, David Koller.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, with Rev. Brandon Larson officiating. Remains will be cremated following the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Prairietown.

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at williamsonfh.com.