Karen K. Leach, 70

CHESTERFIELD (March 19, 2018) – Karen Kay Leach, 70, of Chesterfield passed away Wednesday morning, March 14, 2018, at her residence.

Karen was born July 24, 1947, to Perry and Ruth (Dudderar) Stahl in Carlinville. She married James F. Leach on April 29, 1972, and he recently preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2018.

Karen was a homemaker, raising two daughters. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra. Karen enjoyed camping, watching humming birds, tending to her vegetable and flower garden, and going to yard sales.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Edwards of Chesterfield, and Marcie (Steve) Adams of Fairview Heights.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Kevin Eugene Lamarr; three sisters, Marlowe Scott, Janet Timmermeier, and Wanda Houseman; a half-brother, Leonell Stahl; and a half-sister, Vera Releford.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 21, from 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev Jim Allen officiating. Burial took place in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.